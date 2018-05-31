Highlights of French Open fifth day

(Reuters) - Highlights from day five of the French Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro after winning his second round match against France's Julien Benneteau REUTERS/Charles Platiau

1700 DEL POTRO ADVANCES

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro struck 44 winners on his way to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over French veteran Julien Benneteau, who made his final appearance at his home Grand Slam.

“It wasn’t easy for me to play a guy like Julien in Paris,” Del Potro said. “I’m so proud of him, he made a fantastic career. I should stop speaking, it’s Julien’s time.”

1645 SCHWARTZMAN SAILS THROUGH

Big-hitting Argentine Diego Schwartzman, seeded 11th, continued his steady progress with a 6-1 6-3 6-1 win over Czech Adam Pavlasek in the second round.

1555 RAFA BREEZES PAST PELLA

Top seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his 11th title at Roland Garros, marched into the third round with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 win over Argentine Guido Pella.

Nadal will next face Frenchman Richard Gasquet who the Spaniard has beaten in all their previous 15 meetings.

“Richard is a good friend, I’ve known him since we were 11, 12 years old,” the Spaniard said. “It’s the most important court (Philippe Chatrier) of my career without a doubt, and for him a special place too.”

1515 HALEP RACES INTO ROUND THREE

World number one Simona Halep was not playing her best tennis but still found a way past American Taylor Townsend 6-3 6-1.

The Romanian, twice runner-up at Roland Garros, will meet Andrea Petkovic of Germany in the third round.

1505 POUILLE READY FOR “SPECIAL” KHACHANOV CLASH

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his second round match against Czech Republic's Adam Pavlasek REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Home favorite Lucas Pouille held off a spirited comeback from Briton Cameron Norrie to beat him 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6(3).

Pouille will next face Russian Karen Khachanov, who teamed up with the French number one for doubles action in Madrid and Rotterdam this season.

“It’s quite special. But we’re used to it, because we know each other,” Pouille told reporters.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be very different from the other matches. And it’s true that we train a lot together. We played doubles together in Marseille and Dubai practically back to back with four days in between.

“It’s going to be a difficult match. He’s a very good player. He’s in full progression and very confident.”

Khachanov edged Pouille over three sets during their last meeting in the final at Marseille in February.

1445 SHARAPOVA OVERCOMES TRICKY VEKIC TEST

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova needed five match points to see off Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-5 6-4 in the second round.

The Russian will next face sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who beat fellow Czech Lucie Safarova 3-6 6-4 6-1.

1330 EDMUND ADVANCES

Kyle Edmund, the last Briton standing in the singles, recovered from a mid-match blip to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3.

“(The second set) is something to learn from but I’m happy to come through,” Edmund said.

“When I’m playing at my best it’s very good but I can’t play like that the whole time. When I’m not playing my best, I have to find a way to win. This year I’ve done that a lot better.”

Edmund will face 18th seed Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round.

1300 SHAPOVALOV DISAPPOINTED BUT NOT DISHEARTENED

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was disappointed after his French Open debut ended in the second round but he remains pleased with the progress made this season.

“Not every week is going to be the same,” he said after a 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 defeat to Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

“You run into guys that are playing well, playing hot. You know, in Madrid it was me; today it was Max.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the loss, but like I said, I’m only 19, so not every week is going to be a semifinals of, you know, of a big tournament.”

1240 CILIC BOOKS THIRD ROUND SPOT

Third seed Marin Cilic experienced a difficult test after wasting a match point in the third set against qualifier Hubert Hurkacz, but did enough to win 6-2 6-2,6-7(3) 7-5.

The Croat will next face American Steve Johnson, who also needed four sets to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

1040 MERTENS DOWNS WATSON

Belgium’s 16th seed Elise Mertens cruised past Britain’s Heather Watson 6-3 6-4 to match her best Roland Garros performance by reaching the third round for the second year in a row.

1035 MUGURUZA EASES PAST FERRO

Former champion Garbine Muguruza, seeded third, looked in fine form as she eased past French wildcard Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-3.

“The French Open is ‘that’ tournament for me, it’s special, I’m so motivated and I’m so happy,” Muguruza, the 2016 winner, said after the match.

She moves into the third round for the fifth consecutive year, where she will face 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur of Australia.