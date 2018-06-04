Highlights of French Open ninth day

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights from day nine of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winnning his fourth round match against Germany's Maximilian Marterer REUTERS/Charles Platiau

1344 NADAL MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Top seed Rafa Nadal, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, had plenty of reasons to continue his celebrations after a straight-sets victory over Maximilian Marterer.

World number one Nadal faced a stern test from the German in the third set but was equal to the task as he advanced with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(4) victory in two hours and 30 minutes.

1322 WILLIAMS PULLS OUT

Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open with a pectoral muscle injury, shortly before her fourth round match against Maria Sharapova.

Williams has played only a handful of matches since returning from maternity leave this year, but the three-times Roland Garros champion had looked sharp in her hunt for a 24th Grand Slam title.

“Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve. It’s kind of hard to play,” she told a news conference.

1312 ANDERSON KNOCKED OUT BY SCHWARTZMAN

Diego Schwartzman fought back from two sets down to defeat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career. The Argentine prevailed in three hours and 51 minutes.

1044 WOZNIACKI CRASHES OUT

Daria Kasatkina swiftly dispatched Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki on Monday to move into the quarter-finals. The Russian, who led the second-seeded Dane by a set and 3-3 when play was called off on Sunday, won the first three games to seal a 7-6(5) 6-3 win.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S during a press conference REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

1015 HALEP CRUISES INTO QUARTERS

World number one Simona Halep cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Belgian Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for a second consecutive year.

The top seed shows no signs of slowing down and will face either German Angelique Kerber or France’s Caroline Garcia in the last eight.

READ MORE:

Kasatkina polishes off Wozniacki to reach last eight

Halep too good for Mertens as she reaches quarter-finals

Serena and Sharapova ready to sharpen the edge

Cecchinato in dreamland two years on from match-fixing ban

Djokovic douses Verdasco fire, unhappy with courts

Stephens and Keys on collision course

Zverev rocks on by living on the edge

Thiem ready for ‘legendary’ match against Zverev

Keys enjoys Sunday stroll into French quarters