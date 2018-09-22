China's Wang wins second WTA title with Guangzhou triumph

(Reuters) - China’s Wang Qiang picked up her second career WTA title with a surprisingly straightforward 6-1 6-2 victory over Yulia Putintseva in the final of the Gunagzhou International Women’s Open on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - 2018 Asian Games - Women's Singles - Final - JSC Tennis Court - Palembang, Indonesia - August 24, 2018. Wang Qiang of China in action against Zhang Shuai of China. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

It was the second title on home soil for he two-time Asian Games singles champion, who defeated compatriot Zheng Saisai to win the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang in July.

Wang hit 25 winners to just 16 unforced errors during the match and broke her Kazakh opponent five times to win the title without dropping a set all week. She saved all three break points she faced in the match.

The withdrawal of defending champion Zhang Shuai and Wang’s title win on Saturday will see her become China’s top-ranked player when she climbs seven places to a career-high 34th on Monday.