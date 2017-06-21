Haase stuns second seed Thiem to reach Halle last eight

FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2017; Paris, France; Robin Haase (NED) in action during his match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) (not pictured) on day four of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Dutchman Robin Haase shocked second seed Dominic Thiem 6-3 7-6(7) on Wednesday to reach the Halle Open quarter-finals and leave the Wimbledon warmup event without one of its biggest attractions.

The Austrian world number eight struggled with Haase's consistency throughout and missed two set points in the second set before double-faulting on his opponent's first match point.

Thiem suffered a solitary break as the 30-year-old Dutchman, ranked 42nd in the world, went 5-3 up before serving out the set.

The 23-year-old Thiem was again under pressure as the unforced errors started to pile up and had to dig deep to save further break points at 2-2 and 4-4 in the second.

Haase finally got the break he wanted two games later, firing an audacious lob and slapping a desperate and risky crosscourt forehand that Thiem could not return to go 6-5 up.

But instead of serving out the match Haase was broken straight back and had to save two set points before Thiem handed him the game with his fourth double-fault.

Haase will next face Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who beat Australian Bernard Tomic 6-3 6-3.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, last year's finalist in Halle, found little resistance against Philipp Kohlschreiber to win 6-3 6-3 and set up a quarter-final against Roberto Bautista-Agut.