Impressive Thiem races into Hamburg quarter-finals

(Reuters) - Top seed Dominic Thiem eased past Australian John Millman 6-2 6-2 at the German Tennis Championships on Thursday to reach his 10th quarter-final of the season.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during the first round match against Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

French Open finalist Thiem sprinted out of the blocks in glorious Hamburg sunshine, breaking Millman’s serve twice before serving out the opening set in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old Austrian carried that momentum throughout the second set, converting a further two break points on his way to a comfortable victory.

Thiem extended his match win record to 38-11 for the season, which includes two claycourt titles in Buenos Aires and Lyon. He will next face Czech Nicolas Jarry for a place in the semi-finals.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was leading 6-2 4-0 when his opponent Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire due to a hip injury.

Up next for the third seed is Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, who roared back from 1-6 down in the first set tiebreak to beat 2013 finalist Pablo Cuevas 7-6(6) 6-4.