Tennis: Mannarino eases past Thompson to claim maiden title in Rosmalen

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2019. France's Adrian Mannarino in action during his second round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Frenchman Adrian Mannarino won his first ATP final in seven attempts as he defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 7-6(7) 6-3 in the Libema Open in Rosmalen on Sunday.

World number 44 Mannarino, who beat Croatian second seed Borna Coric in a rain-hit semi-final earlier in the day, broke Thompson early on but surrendered his advantage at 3-2 in the opening set, which was decided by a tiebreak.

Facing two set points at 4-6 in the tiebreak, the Frenchman capitalized on multiple forehand errors by Thompson before clinching the opener with a backhand passing shot on the run.

Mannarino raced to a 3-1 lead in the second set, as Thompson struggled to control his forehands, and later held to love at 5-3 to clinch the title.

The triumph completes an impressive week for Mannarino on the Rosmalen grasscourts as he overcame fourth seed Fernando Verdasco and fifth seed David Goffin, before a final set tiebreak win over Coric.