June 12, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Tsitsipas, Tomic progress in Hertogenbosch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Barcelona Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas recorded his first grasscourt victory on the ATP Tour by beating Australian John-Patrick Smith in the first round of the Libema Open at Hertogenbosch on Tuesday.

Australian Bernard Tomic, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2011, is trying to reignite his career after slipping to 181st in the rankings and recorded his first victory since October 2017 with a 6-4 6-2 win over American Kevin King.

Greek fifth-seed Tsitsipas battled to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Smith, who replaced injured Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the first round clash.

The 19-year-old, who is 37th in the ATP singles rankings, will face Istanbul Open runner-up Malek Jaziri in the second round after the Tunisian beat Max Purcell 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour.

Eighth seed Andreas Seppi suffered a shock exit after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by American wild card Mackenzie McDonald, who will face qualifier Alex Bolt in the next stage.

Australian Matthew Ebden knocked Tim Smyczek 6-2 6-3 to book a second round clash against defending champion Gilles Muller on Wednesday.

Tomic will face sixth-seed Robin Haase in the second round while Spain’s Fernando Verdasco takes on Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

