Sports News
June 13, 2019 / 5:04 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Tsitsipas begins grass court season with shock defeat in Rosmalen

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jun 2, 2019; Paris, France: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) hits the ball to Stan Wawrinka (not pictured) on day eight of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon preparations suffered a blow on Thursday when he crashed to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 defeat against Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Libema Open in Rosmalen.

Top seed Tsitsipas, who received a bye in the opening round, landed just 59 percent of his first serves and was broken twice in a sluggish display to hand the 60th-ranked Jarry victory in two hours.

Tsitsipas was playing his first match since losing to Stan Wawrinka in the last last-16 of the French Ope.

The 20-year-old will look to improve on last year’s fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon when he returns to the All England Club next month.

Jarry will meet either Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin or France’s Richard Gasquet in Friday’s quarter-finals.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below