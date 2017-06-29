FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Murray pulls out of second pre-Wimbledon exhibition match
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 2 months ago

Murray pulls out of second pre-Wimbledon exhibition match

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queenâ€™s Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected during his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray has pulled out of a second pre-Wimbledon exhibition match at London's Hurlingham Club on Friday due to a sore hip.

Wimbledon starts on Monday and the reigning champion had added the matches to his schedule to gain grasscourt practice after a surprising first-round exit from last week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

The 30-year-old, a two times winner at Wimbledon, has been on patchy form during a 2017 season that has been disrupted by shingles, an elbow injury and influenza.

"Sadly I won’t be ready to play at Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today and likely tomorrow," the Scot said in a statement.

Murray pulled out of a first match for the same reason on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams

