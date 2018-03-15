FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:53 PM / in 26 minutes

Coric battles back to upset Anderson at Indian Wells

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Croatian young gun Borna Coric battled back from 4-2 down in the third set to fell world number nine Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) and advance to the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Thursday.

Mar 15, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Borna Coric (CRO) reacts after defeating Kevin Anderson (not pictured) in his quarterfinal in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The upset victory in the California desert means the 21-year-old will play in his first Masters 1000 semi-final against either top seed Roger Federer or South Koean Chung Hyeon, who face off later on Thursday.

The unseeded Coric initially looked out-gunned by the big-serving South African, who had won all three of their previous meetings without dropping a set.

Slideshow (2 Images)

After weathering an onslaught of huge serves from Anderson in the first set, however, a scrappy Coric was able to force longer rallies in the second and third, where his speed and accuracy allowed him to control points.

The match appeared all but over when a frustrated Coric double faulted to hand Anderson a break for the 4-2 lead in the decisive third set but the world number 49 broke straight back and went on to force a tie-breaker.

Anderson played a mistake-riddled breaker and Coric pumped his fist in triumph after the seventh seed sent a forehand long to hand the Croatian the biggest win of his career.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
