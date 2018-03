(Reuters) - Big serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro handed world number one Roger Federer his first loss of the year with a tense 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(2) victory in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells on Sunday.

The defending champion had chalked up 17 consecutive wins in 2018, a run which included the Swiss winning his 20th grand slam title at the Australian Open, before his defeat by Del Potro.