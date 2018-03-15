Federer fends off Frenchman Chardy at Indian Wells

(Reuters) - World number one Roger Federer advanced to the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday.

Mar 14, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Roger Federer (SUI) during his fourth round match against Jeremy Chardy (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-year-old surrendered just three points on serve in the opening set and took control of the second with a crosscourt backhand winner that broke Chardy when tied at 4-4.

“I like his play. He hits it big, has a big serve, big forehand,” said Federer, a five-time champion at Indian Wells.

“The wind picked up, so you never know what’s going to happen. But I think we played really good tennis for most of the match.”

Federer needed just one hour and 22 minutes to move to 15-0 for the year. The last time he began a season 15-0 was 2006 when he would finish the year with 12 titles and three grand slams.

Federer will next face South Korea’s Chung Hyeon, who defeated Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3. It will be a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final in January when Chung had to retire due to blistered feet.

Juan Martin del Potro, a runner-up in Indian Wells in 2013, battled a bad back to outlast Leonardo Mayer 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3.

“I was surprised by Mayer’s level today,” del Potro said. “I think I was very smart during the tiebreak. After that I turned the match around and took control of the points.”

Next up for the Argentine is Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who advanced with a 6-4 7-6(1) win over France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Kevin Anderson beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 6-3 7-6(6), the South African recording 16 aces in a victory that took him to a last eight tie against Croatian Borna Coric, who defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4.

Sam Querrey, the lone American remaining in the men’s draw, reached the quarters with a 6-3 6-4 win over Feliciano Lopez of Spain.