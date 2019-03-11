Federer wins Indian Wells opener, Nishikori survives three-setter

(Reuters) - Roger Federer began his campaign for a record sixth Indian Wells title by defeating German Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.

Mar 10, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Roger Federer (SUI) during his second round match against Roger Gojowczyk (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh from earning his 100th ATP singles title a week ago in Dubai, the Swiss fourth seed repelled a tough second set challenge from the world No.85 before booking his third round place.

“I think I played well in the first set, and he didn’t, and then things go very quickly,” Federer said. “The second set he saved some crucial break points, with you know, good serving.”

The Swiss added he was not at his best in the second set.

“I struggled a little bit with my serving in that second set and that gave him some chances,” Federer said.

Federer, who won the last of his Indian Wells titles two years ago but lost in the 2018 final, used his backhand slice to keep Gojowczk from gaining any rhythm in the first set.

Yet the second proved more of a challenge as the German saved four break points in his first service game, then used his momentum to break for a 3-1 lead.

Federer immediately broke back before later benefiting from an untimely double fault for another break and serving out for victory in just over an hour and a quarter.

Earlier, Japan’s Kei Nishikori narrowly avoided a second round defeat against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before battling through 6-4 4-6 7-6(4).

World number seven Nishikori was not at his best with the left-handed Mannarino’s flat groundstrokes neutralizing his attacks and the Frenchman seemed to be heading for victory when he served for the match at 6-5.

Yet he double faulted on the third break point he faced in the game and, in the deciding tiebreak, Nishikori raced into a 6-2 lead.

Still, Mannarino kept fighting, saving two match points before the Japanese finally wrapped up victory after two hours and 33 minutes.

“I was really focused on that last tiebreak,” Nishikori said. “I think we both played good, and I think in the tiebreak I played the best tennis.”

Eighth seeded American John Isner swept past Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-0 6-2, 10th seeded Croatian Marin Cilic beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3 6-4, while Russia’s 14th seed Danill Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5 6-0.