Thiem tops Federer to win Indian Wells title

FILE PHOTO: Mar 16, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Dominic Thiem (AUT) hits the ball to Milos Raonic (not pictured) in the semifinal match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Austrian Dominic Thiem came from a set down to defeat Roger Federer 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday in Indian Wells.

In the deciding set, momentum swung in Thiem’s favor when he smacked a forehand winner down the line to break Federer and take a 6-5 lead.

He fell on his back and covered his face with his hands when Federer, who had been bidding for a record sixth Indian Wells title and 101st tournament victory overall, sent a shot into the net on match point.

The 25-year-old Thiem will rise four places to a career-high world number four on Monday.