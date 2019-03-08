Querrey shakes off sluggish start to advance at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif (Reuters) - American Sam Querrey bounced back from a sluggish start to claim a 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 win over Matteo Berrettini during a windy first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

Mar 7, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Sam Querrey (USA) during his first round match against Matteo Berrettini (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The hard-hitting Californian was in a hole at 3-0, 40-0 down in the first set but rallied to break back and ultimately force a tiebreak he won to the delight of the partisan crowd.

Berrettini came out energized to win the second set but Querrey’s blistering serve, highlighted by an unreturnable second serve on match point, eventually proved too much for the Italian.

“It was windy all day, which made things tough. It was one of those matches I’m happy to just kind of get through it,” Querrey said in an interview after the match.

Next up for Querrey on Saturday is a re-match with 13th seed Milos Raonic, who won their Indian Wells quarter-final contest a year ago.

Querrey, who plays a similar style to the big-serving Canadian, said the key would be taking advantage of rare break point opportunities.

“When you play a guy like him you hopefully get a couple of break points during a match and you have to come out on top of those,” he said.

“Last year he did a better job of winning those big points.”

Another Californian, qualifier Marcos Giron, also won his first-round match with victories in two tiebreakers seeing off Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 7-6(3) 7-6(1).

Giron, who needed a wild card just to get into the qualifiers, will next face Australian Alex de Minaur, the 23rd seed.

Other first-round winners on Thursday included Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, German Philipp Kohlschreiber, Slovak Martin Klizan and 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.

Earlier in the day, Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the tournament with a shoulder injury.

The Bulgarian has not played since the Australian Open and will look to return to the court at next month’s Miami Open.