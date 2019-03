Mar 8, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Serena Williams (USA) as she defeated Victoria Azarenka (not pictured) during her second round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Serena Williams retired from the BNP Paribas Open while trailing Spain’s Garbine Muguruza 6-3 1-0 at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Williams walked to the chair after the first game of the second set and sat down, breathing heavily. She and supervisor Donna Kelso had a discussion and Williams retired.