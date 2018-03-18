FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 8:34 PM / in 22 minutes

Osaka dominates Kasatkina for career-first title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Naomi Osaka claimed her first career title with a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Daria Kasatkina in a battle of 20-year-olds at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

The unseeded Haitian-Japanese player became the youngest Indian Wells champion since Ana Ivanovic was victorious a decade ago. She dropped only one set in the tournament.

Osaka ousted Maria Sharapova, fifth seed Karolina Pliskova and then world number one Simona Halep in the semi-finals on her way to the championship.

She won the final three games of the first set, then dominated the second, needing only 70 minutes for the win.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge

