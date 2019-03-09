Sports News
March 9, 2019 / 8:58 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Tennis: Auger-Aliassime outguns Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (Reuters) - Felix Auger-Aliassime won the battle of the young guns by beating ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the BNP Paribas Open third round.

The 18-year-old Canadian, the youngest player in the world top 100, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to defeat the 20-year-old Tsitsipas - who is the youngest player in the top 10.

While the outcome is an upset on paper, Auger-Aliassime held a 3-0 advantage over Tsitsipas when they met as juniors.

Next up for last month’s Rio Open finalist is either Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka or Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who play their second-round match later on Saturday.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Tony Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below