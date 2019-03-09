Tennis: Stephens swatted aside by Vogele at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (Reuters) - Swiss qualifier Stefanie Vogele stunned world number four Sloane Stephens with a 6-3 6-0 win in their second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday as the American struggled in gusting winds in the Southern California desert.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 6, 2019; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Sloane Stephens (USA) is interviewed by media during the WTA All-Access hour during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Vogele needed just over an hour to dispatch the fourth-seeded Stephens and push her overall record to 4-1 against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, who failed to make it past the tournament’s third round last year.

Stephens committed her 32nd unforced error on match point when she sent a forehand wide to seal the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

“Obviously playing someone who you haven’t done that well against in the past is a little bit rough,” Stephens told reporters after the match.

“It was windy but it was windy for both of us. I just didn’t play a great match today.”

Unseeded American Jennifer Brady defeated 19th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3 3-6 6-0 to punch her ticket to the third round but it could hardly be considered an upset.

The 23-year-old Brady thumped five aces en route to her third victory over the Frenchwoman this year to set up a meeting with Ash Barty or Tatjana Maria.

Czech Marketa Vondrousova eased past an error-prone Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to book her place in the third round.

With the loss 14th seed Kasatkina, a finalist at Indian Wells last year, is projected to fall out of the top 20 when rankings are next updated.

Garbine Muguruza broke American Lauren Davis for a speedy 6-1 6-3 win to keep alive the Spanish 20th seed’s hopes of a maiden title in Indian Wells.

Muguruza will next face either former world number one Serena Williams or two-times Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who play their second round match later on Friday.