FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech police end investigation into Kvitova stabbing case
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Czech police end investigation into Kvitova stabbing case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police have ended their investigation into a knife attack on twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova last year that forced her off the court for five months this season.

Tennis - WTA Premier - Aegon Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 25, 2017 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during the final against Australia's Ashleigh Barty Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kvitova, who lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2011 and 2014, required four hours of surgery in December after protecting herself from a man wielding a knife who had gained access to her apartment by posing as a utility worker.

The police received a number of clues from the public but could not identify the attacker.

“It was not possible to find facts that would warrant launching prosecution (of any specific person),” police spokeswoman Jitka Dolejsova said in a statement.

Kvitova, 27, was ranked 11th in the world at the time of the attack, in which she sustained injuries to tendons in all four fingers and the thumb on her left hand.

She returned to competitive tennis in May, getting knocked out in the second round at the French Open. The left-hander won the Aegon Classic in Birmingham in June before exiting Wimbledon in the second round.

Kvitova made it to the U.S. Open quarter-finals and is now ranked 29th in the world.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.