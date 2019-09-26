Kyrgios to skip rest of Asian swing due to shoulder injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - Geneva, Switzerland - September 21, 2019 Team World's Nick Kyrgios celebrates during his singles match against Team Europe's Roger Federer REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

(Reuters) - Australia’s Nick Kyrgios will miss the remainder of the Asian swing after aggravating a shoulder injury at the Zhuhai Championships, the 24-year-old said on Thursday.

Kyrgios was knocked out by Italy’s Andreas Seppi 7-6(5) 6-1 in Zhuhai on Wednesday after an issue with his collarbone affected his service rhythm for the majority of the first round match.

World number 27 Kyrgios, who was scheduled to participate in the China Open and Shanghai Masters over the next weeks, had pulled out from the final day of the Laver Cup with the same injury last weekend.

"Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing, I'll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter here

Kyrgios, who has claimed two ATP titles this season, said he would consider resting until the Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.