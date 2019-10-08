What's the hurry? Gauff shines in lucky loser draw made minutes before match

(Reuters) - Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff proved she’s not done defying the odds on Tuesday, advancing to the second round of the Linz Open after getting a lucky loser draw less than an hour before the match was set to begin.

Gauff defeated Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele 6-3 7-6(3) in the match which lasted around two hours. The teenager saved 62% of the breakpoint opportunities against her.

The American, who lost in the qualifying round, was notified of her lucky loser draw 49 minutes before the match was scheduled to begin, a WTA spokeswoman told Reuters, but kept her nerve to fire off two aces on her way to a straight sets win.

“I didn’t know too much about my opponent,” Gauff said in a post-match news conference. “I think I just found out how she kind of played word of mouth.”

The performance came amid a transformative year for Gauff, who stunned Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon and electrified fans at Flushing Meadows before falling to Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open.