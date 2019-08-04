Schwartzman downs Fritz to claim Los Cabos title

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Fever-Tree Championships - The Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 20, 2019 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his second round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

(Reuters) - Diego Schwartzman saved three set points in opening stanza before going on to beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(6) 6-3 in the final of the Los Cabos ATP tournament in Mexico on Saturday.

It was a third career title but a first on hard court for the 26-year-old Argentine claycourt specialist, who dropped to the ground in jubilation after completing the win in an hour and 43 minutes when Fritz sent a forehand wide.

After a trade of service breaks in the opening set, Schwartzman had to dig deep at 6-5 40-0 down but some big serves and forehands got him out of trouble and he forced a tiebreak.

Fritz’s serve was to let him down at crucial moments in the match and a couple of double faults in the tiebreak helped hand the opening set to Schwartzman.

The 21-year-old American received a point penalty to go down 3-1 in the second set but he fought back to lead 4-2 before Schwartzman regrouped to break his opponent again for a 5-3 lead and served out for victory.