May 21, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Mannarino slumps to early exit in Lyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fifth seed Adrian Mannarino’s disappointing run on clay continued as he suffered a 6-3 4-6 6-1 defeat by Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the opening round of the Lyon Open on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - First Round - France vs Netherlands - Halle Olympique, Albertville, France - February 4, 2018 France's Adrian Mannarino celebrates after winning his match against Netherlands' Robin Haase and the First Round for France REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

World number 71 Garcia-Lopez converted six break point opportunities to inflict a fourth straight defeat on Frenchman Mannarino, who also suffered early exits in Rome, Madrid and Barcelona.

British number three Cameron Norrie progressed with a comfortable 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Dominican Republic qualifier Jose Hernandez-Fernandez.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Dubai Open - Men's Singles - Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain v Andy Murray of Great Britain - Dubai, UAE - 01/03/2017 - Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The 22-year-old overcame a slow start to break his opponent twice in the second set and book a second round meeting with Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

Marterer, ranked 69th in the world, rallied back from a set down to beat home favorite Gael Monfils 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

