Auger-Aliassime set for Paire showdown in Lyon final

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 17, 2019 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action during his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied to beat top seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 2-6 7-6(3) 6-4 in the Lyon Open semi-finals on Friday to move into his second ATP final of the year.

The 18-year-old, who lost in the Rio Open final earlier this season, plays Benoit Paire for the first time in his career in Saturday’s final after the Frenchman cruised past Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2.

After losing the opening set in 27 minutes, Auger-Aliassime found his rhythm in the second to drag the match into a decider. He saved two break points at 2-3 before switching gears to close out the match with an ace.

World number 51 Paire, who had no trouble beating American Fritz earlier in the day, is seeking his second title of the season and third overall following success in Marrakesh last month.