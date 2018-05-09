Britain's Edmund stuns Djokovic in Madrid second round

MADRID (Reuters) - Britain’s Kyle Edmund enjoyed one of the biggest triumphs of his career by defeating former world number one Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-6 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2018 Britain’s Kyle Edmund celebrates winning his second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Djokovic, a two-time champion in the Spanish capital, has not won a deciding set this year and, having previously suffered final set losses to Martin Klizan, Dominic Thiem and Taro Daniel, the 30-year-old Serb’s disappointing run continued.

Edmund claimed the decisive break in the eighth game of the decider before coolly closing out his service game to love for his 14th match win of the year.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“It was a great experience to beat Novak, he is a legend of the game,” Edmund told Sky Sports. “It’s time to try and beat these guys and I was pleased how I managed my game.”

The world number 22 will face eighth-seeded Belgian David Goffin in the third round.