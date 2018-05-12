FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Tennis: Thiem beats Anderson for first time to reach Madrid final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Austrian Dominic Thiem beat Kevin Anderson on Saturday for the first time at the seventh attempt to reach the Madrid Open final for the second successive year.

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his semi final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The fifth seed won 6-4 6-2 as he continued the scintillating form that ended top seed Rafa Nadal’s year-long unbeaten run on clay the day before.

South African Anderson, seeded sixth, was playing in his first Masters 1000 semi-final but faded after a solid start, unable to make an impression on Thiem’s heavy baseline game.

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2018 South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Paul Hanna

While Thiem had a 0-6 record against Anderson, the pair had never met on the Austrian’s favored clay surface and the 24-year-old dictated the longer rallies.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Thiem needed a single break of serve in the opening set and broke twice in the second to wrap up victory.

He said his victory over Nadal had been a timely boost after being thrashed by the Spaniard in Monte Carlo.

“It gave me a huge boost of confidence,” he said. “That’s for sure. But in the same time, it was a completely different matchup today.

“There was also the fact that I never beat him. It was 0-6 before today. Some things were a little bit shaky. But I was keeping my level up from yesterday, so that was a great thing.”

He will play either Alexander Zverev or Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
