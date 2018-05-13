Tennis: Zverev crushes Thiem to win Madrid title

MADRID (Reuters) - Germany’s Alexander Zverev produced a clinical display to crush Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 13, 2018 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The second seed broke a nervy-looking Thiem in the opening game thanks to a double-fault and was never really challenged as he claimed his third Masters 1000 title.

Zverev, 21, broke again right at the start of the second but squandered the chance of a double-break two games later as Thiem, conqueror of Rafael Nadal in the last eight, hung on.

Slideshow (3 Images)

There was no chance of a let-up from Zverev though and he remained focused throughout, winning on his first match point when his Austrian opponent returned long.

Zverev did not face a single break point as he became only the fifth active player to win at least three Masters 1000 titles — joining the ‘big four’ of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.