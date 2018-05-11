FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Thiem stuns Nadal in Madrid quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal suffered a shock 7-5 6-3 defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday, a result that means the Spaniard will lose the world number one ranking.

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 11, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning the quarter final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last month, was the last player to beat the Spaniard on clay - at last year’s Rome Masters.

Nadal had set a record of winning 50 consecutive sets on a single surface by beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Thursday.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The 24-year-old Thiem broke Madrid title holder Nadal’s serve five times before sealing victory with a powerful cross-court winner in just under two hours.

The Austrian, seeded fifth, will face South African Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

