May 12, 2018 / 8:34 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Kvitova lasts the pace to claim record third Madrid title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Petra Kvitova outlasted the unseeded Kiki Bertens to win a thrilling Madrid Open final on Saturday 7-6(8-6) 4-6 6-3 and become the first player to lift the trophy for a third time.

Tennis - WTA Mandatory - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2018 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Czech Kvitova, ranked 10th in the world, struck the first blow in a tense match which lasted two hours 52 minutes by edging the tie-break at the end of a grueling 75-minute first set, taking advantage of a third set point when Bertens found the net.

The Dutchwoman had beaten Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova in a sparkling week in the Spanish capital to reach her first premier mandatory final and recovered well from surrendering the first set to take the second.

She led by a break in the third but let her advantage slip and Kvitova broke twice in a row to take a 4-2 lead in the decider.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Bertens broke back to make it 4-3 but lost her next service game and Kvitova served out the final game to love, sealing victory when Bertens hit the tramlines with a backhand.

In doing so, she took her landmark third title, surpassing the two each won by Serena Williams and Simona Halep in Madrid, which established a women’s section in 2009.

Twice-Wimbledon winner Kvitova was forced out of action for more than five months last year after her racket hand was stabbed by a burglar who broke into her apartment in December 2016.

But she has returned with a vengeance, winning the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy, the Qatar Total Open and the Prague Open this year before making history in Madrid.

Reporting by Richard Martin,; Editing by Neville Dalton

