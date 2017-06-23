FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Sevastova sets up repeat clash with Garcia in Mallorca
June 23, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis: Sevastova sets up repeat clash with Garcia in Mallorca

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Second seed Anastasija Sevastova dispatched Croatian Ana Konjuh to reach the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open grasscourt event on Friday as she bids to go one better than last year.

The tricky Latvian edged the seventh seed 7-5 1-6 7-6(5) in the holiday island sunshine to set up a clash with Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia who beat her in last year's final.

Third seed Garcia had a busy day, finishing off her second- round match against Slovakia's Jana Cepelova before returning later to beat Italy's Roberta Vinci.

Vinci had set points in the second set but Garcia avoided the potential for another match interrupted by bad light, as happened the previous night against Cepelova, as she scraped through a tense second-set tiebreak for a 6-2 7-6(8) win.

In the other half, Julia Goerges beat fellow German Sabine Lisicki 6-2 6-4 while American Catherine Bellis beat Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

