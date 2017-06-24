FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Goerges reaches first grasscourt final in Mallorca
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

Goerges reaches first grasscourt final in Mallorca

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Feb 11, 2017; Maui, HI, USA; Julia Goerges (GER) reacts during her Fed Cup match against Coco Vandeweghe (USA) at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Germany's Julia Goerges took a while to learn to love grass but her patience is being rewarded after she reached her first final on the surface by beating American teenager CiCi Bellis in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, 10 years Bellis's senior, was simply too aggressive on the Santa Ponsa turf as she won 6-1 6-1.

Goerges, ranked 54, will play second seed Anastasija Sevastova in Sunday's final after the Latvian avenged her loss against Caroline Garcia in last year's inaugural final, beating the Frenchwoman 6-4 6-2.

"It just feels special overall, it doesn't matter on which surface it is -- it's been a while," Goerges said.

"I just feel great on the grass here. It's been a solid week for me. I'm very happy to be in the final. I just try to play every match as best as I can and fight as much as I can.

"My team always told me that I'm a very good grass court player. I didn't quite believe it but maybe after this week, I should believe it."

Her opponent in Sunday's final, Sevastova, proved too steady for Garcia.

"I think I improved a lot since last year. I'm returning better, moving quite good and serving better," she said. "I'm feeling good on center court. I like the conditions here."

Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.