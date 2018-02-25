Tennis: Khachanov upsets Pouille to win Marseille title

(Reuters) - Russian Karen Khachanov denied local favorite Lucas Pouille a second title this month when he beat the Frenchman 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the Open 13 final in Marseille on Sunday.

Khachanov fought from 4-2 down in the decider to claim his second ATP title as third seed Pouille lost his chance to complete an indoor double on French soil after his success in Montpelier earlier this month.

World number 47 Khachanov only conceded two points on serve as he opened a 5-4 lead, but Pouille played a perfect 10th game to level for 5-5 by breaking his opponent.

The Russian ninth seed, however, played some neat tennis to break again and take the opening set.

But Pouille upped the pace in the second set to level the tie and did not ease the pressure to move 4-2 up in the decider.

Khachanov, who won his first title in Chengdu in 2016, broke back and made the most of Pouille’s late nerves to prevail on his second match point.