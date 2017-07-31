FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
Tennis: Isner edges Harrison in all-American Atlanta final
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 31, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 16 days ago

Tennis: Isner edges Harrison in all-American Atlanta final

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 USA’s John Isner reacts during his second round match against Israel’s Dudi SelaAndrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Big-serving second seed John Isner defeated Ryan Harrison 7-6(6) 7-6(7) in an all-American final on Sunday to claim his fourth Atlanta Open title.

For Isner, who saved set point in both sets, the win marks his second consecutive title since suffering a second-round loss at Wimbledon.

The booming serve of Isner, who last week won the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, proved to be the difference as the 32-year-old American won 85 percent of his first-serve points against his fourth-seeded opponent.

By capturing his 12th title, Isner will move up two spots to 18th in the ATP rankings on Monday and surpass Jack Sock as the top-ranked American player.

Isner has now reached the Atlanta final in seven of the tournament's eight years.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.