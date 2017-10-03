FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Spanish player banned for eight months for betting offences
October 3, 2017 / 9:59 PM / in 16 days

Tennis: Spanish player banned for eight months for betting offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish tennis player Samuel Ribeiro Navarrete has been given an eight-month ban and fined $1,000 for “betting-related corruption offences”, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday.

The TIU said an investigation had found the player made 28 bets on matches between January and March 2013, although none of the bets related to matches in which he played.

Navarrete, 24, has a career-high singles ranking of 723, which he reached in July 2016.

Four months of his ban is suspended on condition that he commits no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, the TIU added in the statement.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
