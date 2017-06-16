FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Del Potro facing Wimbledon fitness battle after Queen's withdrawal
June 16, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 months ago

Del Potro facing Wimbledon fitness battle after Queen's withdrawal

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2017 Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans after losing his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro's Wimbledon preparations have been thrown into disarray after the Argentine was forced to pull out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club with a groin injury.

Former U.S. Open champion Del Potro, ranked 30 in the world after a steady rise up the rankings following a succession of career-threatening wrist injuries, also pulled out of this week's grasscourt event in Den Bosch.

It means the Argentinian faces the prospect of arriving at Wimbledon without any grasscourt matches under his belt.

Queen's, which features world number one and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and world number three Stan Wawrinka, has also lost French Open champion Rafa Nadal after he withdrew to recover after his triumph at Roland Garros.

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis and Briton James Ward have been awarded main draw wildcards.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich

