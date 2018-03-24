Federer upset by Australian Kokkinakis in Miami

(Reuters) - Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat by Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Miami Open as the Australian beat the world number one 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) in the second round on Saturday.

It was the second loss in six days for the Swiss champion, who was beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in the Indian Wells final.

Kokkinakis, ranked 175th in the world, used a vicious top-spin forehand to wear down Federer and claim an upset victory in front of a stunned near-capacity crowd.