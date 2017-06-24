FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 7:07 AM / in 4 months

Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queenâ€™s Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected during his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

(Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray will play two exhibition matches at next week’s Aspall Tennis Classic event in Hurlingham as he steps up preparations for his title defense at Wimbledon in July.

The 30-year-old has struggled to impose himself this year and did not win any of his five clay competitions, losing out in the semi-finals at the Barcelona and French tournaments.

Murray made an early exit at Queen’s Club last week and is yet to add to his Dubai Open title triumph in March.

“It is great to be back at The Hurlingham Club. It’s a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon,” Murray told the event website(www.hurlinghamtennisclassic.com).

The Hurlingham Club event starts on June 27 and ends three days before Wimbledon commences on July 3.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.