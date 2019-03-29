Isner fights back to beat teen Auger-Aliassime in Miami semis

Mar 29, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; John Isner of the United States (right) greets Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (left) after Isner defeated Auger-Aliassime in the men's semi-final at the Miami Open at Miami Open Tennis Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Reigning champion John Isner twice fought back to end Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime’s run at the Miami Open with a 7-6(3) 7-6(4) win in the semi-finals on Friday.

American Isner overcame 3-5 deficits in both sets to set up a final clash against either Swiss Roger Federer or Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

Federer and Shapovalov will play their semi-final later on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime’s failure to close out either set on his serve was key to the outcome of the match.