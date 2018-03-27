Stephens dominates Kerber to reach Miami semis

(Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens needed just over an hour to cruise past Germany’s former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-2 and reach the Miami Open semi-finals for her first time on Tuesday.

Mar 27, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Sloane Stephens of the United States celebrates after her match against Angelique Kerber of Germany (not pictured) on day eight of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Stephens won 6-1, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open champion fired her 22nd winner on match point to dispatch the 10th-seeded Kerber and set up a showdown with either Karolina Pliskova or Victoria Azarenka, who play their quarter-final later on Tuesday.

The win guarantees that 25-year-old Florida native Stephens will make her debut in the top 10 when the WTA rankings are released after the tournament.

Tuesday’s win was Stephens’ second straight triumph over a former world number one after she defeated third-seeded Garbine Muguruza to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.