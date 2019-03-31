Federer downs injured Isner for 101st career title

Mar 31, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates with the trophy after defeating John Isner of the United States (not pictured) during the men’s finals at the Miami Open at Miami Open Tennis Complex. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Roger Federer defeated a hobbling John Isner 6-1 6-4 for his 101th career title at the Miami Open on Sunday.

Holder Isner struggled to continue late in the second set, hampered by pain in his left foot.

Federer, who won his fourth Miami title, broke Isner three times in a blazing opening set.

But the American fought back in the second, leveling the set 3-3 and 4-4 before the pain made it difficult to continue.

Federer took the final two games for the victory.