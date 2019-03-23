Sports News
Tennis: Kvitova prevails in marathon three-setter in Miami

(Reuters) - World number two Petra Kvitova was extended to three sets before the Czech overcame Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova finally prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the clash between two heavy hitters but had to fight to earn her triumph after more than two and a half hours.

Kvitova, the third seed, will meet France’s Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Garcia had earlier knocked out 15th seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, 6-0 7-5.

World number one Naomi Osaka of Japan was playing Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei later.

