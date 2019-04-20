Sports News
Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 20, 2019 Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in action during his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.

The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across center court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.

