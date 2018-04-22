FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Nadal eases past Nishikori to claim record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal clinched a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title as he geared up for his French Open campaign with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the final on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Monte Carlo, Monaco - April 22, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Japan's Kei Nishikori REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Top seed Nadal, who is also targeting an 11th Roland Garros trophy this year, extended his run of consecutive sets won on clay to 36 after recording the win in an hour and 33 minutes.

The Spaniard’s record 31st Masters title also ensured he retained the world number one ranking ahead of rival Roger Federer.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Nishikori, who missed a large part of last season with a wrist injury, grabbed an early break in the Monaco sunshine before his 31-year-old opponent won four games in a row to take control of the match.

Nadal took the opening set with a blistering forehand and went on to convert two breakpoint opportunities in the second to lift the title.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon

