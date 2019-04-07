Muguruza retains Monterrey title as injured Azarenka retires

Tennis - WTA International - Monterrey Open Final - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - April 7, 2019 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the Monterrey Open with the trophy REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza successfully defended her Monterrey Open title when an injured Victoria Azarenka retired while trailing in the second set of the final on Sunday.

Second seed Muguruza was leading the match between the two former world number ones 6-1 3-1 when Azarenka was unable to continue because of a leg injury.

Muguruza broke the pained Belarusian three times in the first set and again in the fourth game of the second.

The fifth-seeded Azarenka received treatment on her leg during a medical time-out between sets, but it became apparent as the second set began that her movement had become significantly hampered.

Azarenka was grimacing and stretching after nearly every point and, after Muguruza broke for a 3-1 lead, the two-time Australian Open champion decided to call it quits.