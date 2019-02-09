Tennis: Herbert beats Berdych to reach Montpellier final

PARIS (Reuters) - French seventh seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert downed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-2 7-5 to reach the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday.

Herbert breezed through the opening set but Berdych offered more resistance in the second, only for the former world number four to crack at a key moment.

A Berdych double fault at 5-5 in the second set earned Herbert a break and the Frenchman then served it out to claim his first win against the Czech.

He will face either compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Moldova’s Radu Albot on Sunday.