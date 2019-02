FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 10, 2019 - France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga trains. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-2 to win the Open Sud de France in Montpellier and claim his first ATP title since 2017 on Sunday.

Herbert, the seventh seed, was looking to snatch his maiden singles title.