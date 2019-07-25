Fatigued Djokovic withdraws from Montreal event

FILE PHOTO: Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy after his mens final match against Roger Federer (SUI) on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Rogers Cup in Montreal in order to get more rest before opening his hard court season, the world number one said on Thursday.

Djokovic, a four-times champion in Canada, said he needs more time to recover after a physically demanding run at Wimbledon, where he beat Swiss Roger Federer in a five-set final to secure his 16th Grand Slam title.

“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” said Djokovic. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play.”

With the Serb’s withdrawal, Spain’s Rafa Nadal will be the top seed at the Aug. 3-11 tournament.

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, who injured himself at Queen’s this year and has since had surgery on his right knee, will also skip the tournament.

“In del Potro’s case, we wish him a speedy recovery, he who has experienced his share of injuries in the past few years,” said Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre. “We look forward to seeing him back on court in the near future.”