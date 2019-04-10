Tennis: Crisis? What crisis? Briton Moore completes amazing comeback

(Reuters) - Britain’s Tara Moore stared the dreaded ‘double bagel’ in the face as she trailed 0-6 0-5 30-40 to French third seed Jessika Ponchet in this week’s ITF World Tour event in Sunderland and could have been excused for wanting the ground to open up.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier - Nature Valley Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 16, 2018 Great Britain's Tara Moore in action during her qualifying match against Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Instead, she produced a great sporting comeback — recovering to win from a seemingly impossible position.

Languishing at nearly 500 in the WTA rankings, Moore saved the match point with a smash that skimmed the net tape before landing on the line — then set about clawing her way back into contention before winning 0-6 7-6 6-3.

“Never in doubt” the 26-year-old, who reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2016, said on social media.

Tennis has seen many great comebacks in the past.

Andre Agassi won the 1999 French Open final against Andrei Medvedev after winning only three games in the first two sets.

Before that in 1987 his fellow American Jimmy Connors, aged 34, trailed Swede Mikael Pernfors 6-1 6-1 4-1 at Wimbledon before pulling off a remarkable victory.

This year Czech Karolina Pliskova trailed 5-1 in the final set of her Australian Open quarter-final against Serena Williams, but won the last six games to triumph.

While Moore’s snatching of victory from the jaws of defeat perhaps surpasses those, American Lisa Raymond went one better at the 2004 French Open.

She trailed 6-0 5-0 and faced two match points against Czech Ľubomira Kurhajcova before winning 0-6 7-5 6-3.