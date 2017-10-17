FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharapova loses to Rybarikova in Kremlin Cup return
October 17, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 days ago

Sharapova loses to Rybarikova in Kremlin Cup return

Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova lost 7-6(3) 6-4 to Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova at the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday in her first match in Russia since returning from a doping ban this year.

Tennis - Kremlin Cup - Women's singles - Round 1 - Moscow, Russia - October 17, 2017 - Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during the match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

The five-time grand slam champion looked tired and committed several unforced errors in the first-round match as she was cheered on by a large crowd cheered who chanted “Masha! Masha!” and loudly clapping her every winner.

Sharapova’s first appearance at her home WTA event since 2007 came two days after she won her first WTA title in more than two years, the Tianjin Open.

The former world number one, now 57th in the rankings after rising 29 places following her Tianjin victory, returned to the tour in April after serving a 15-month doping ban for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

She was unranked by the WTA upon her return but received wildcards to many tournaments for which a ranking is usually required to compete, a situation that prompted criticism from her rivals.

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in April called Sharapova a “cheater” and criticized the WTA for sending the wrong message by welcoming her back.

In Russia, Sharapova has been portrayed as a victim of what officials have said is the unfair targeting of the country by international sports bodies that regulate anti-doping.

Russia’s athletics federation, Paralympic Committee and anti-doping agency have been suspended over WADA-commissioned reports that found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
